CCTV shows moments before murderer used his car to kill 22-year-old Rebecca Steer

CCTV footage of McHugh's car from moments before he mowed down Rebecca Steer

The video from the early hours of October 9 last year shows McHugh's Volvo S60 driving recklessly in Willow Street in Oswestry, seconds before his car mowed down a group of people outside the Grill Out takeaway.

McHugh, who was found guilty yesterday of murdering Rebecca Steer, is a convicted cocaine and cannabis dealer, who was jailed in 2020 for possession of a firearm.

McHugh's Volvo car was found after the attack

The 28-year-old, of Artillery Drive, Park Hall, had previously lived in Fazakerley, Liverpool where he had been involved in drug dealing from an early age.

He was jailed for two years and three months in May 2020 after admitting possessing a firearm.

But he had six previous convictions for 10 offences, including possession of cocaine with intent to supply in 2012, when he was only 17.

In July 2016 he was locked up for 17 months for possessing both cannabis and cannabis resin with intent to supply.

Stephen McHugh. Photo: West Mercia Police

During the trial for the murder of Rebecca Steer, it emerged McHugh had been high on cocaine when he killed her.

He had also drank more than ten double shots along with several bottles of beer.