Telford paedophile's wife found pictures of children on his tablet

Stephen Lee Trevor Webb, aged 36, was caught on July 12 last year, and his device was found to have 42 images in total.

Telford Magistrates Court heard how Webb's wife went on his tablet while he was at work and found "a large number" of photographs of children wearing swimsuits or shorts, which she found "concerning".

The further back into his history she looked, the more explicit the pictures became.

The police attended their address and seized multiple devices.

Webb, of Wellington, pleaded guilty to possessing indecent photographs of children.

The court was told that Webb "made full admissions right from the start" to police. His lawyer urged the magistrates to consider it was a "relatively low" number of images that Webb was found in possession of.