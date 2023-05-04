Notification Settings

Telford paedophile's wife found pictures of children on his tablet

By Nick Humphreys
Wellington
Crime
Published:

A paedophile has admitted having sexual images of children after his wife found pictures of children in swimsuits on his tablet.

Stephen Lee Trevor Webb, aged 36, was caught on July 12 last year, and his device was found to have 42 images in total.

Telford Magistrates Court heard how Webb's wife went on his tablet while he was at work and found "a large number" of photographs of children wearing swimsuits or shorts, which she found "concerning".

The further back into his history she looked, the more explicit the pictures became.

The police attended their address and seized multiple devices.

Webb, of Wellington, pleaded guilty to possessing indecent photographs of children.

The court was told that Webb "made full admissions right from the start" to police. His lawyer urged the magistrates to consider it was a "relatively low" number of images that Webb was found in possession of.

Magistrates adjourned Webb's sentencing until May 24 for pre-sentence reports. He was bailed with conditions to make sure he does not delete any computer history.

Wellington
Telford
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

