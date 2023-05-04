Lauren Cahill, aged 25, lost her temper after her boy was kicking the ball outside their home in Madeley on April 2 last year.

Telford Magistrates Court was told how Cahill's neighbour became aware of the child and was worried he would damage their shared fence, and found the noise a nuisance.

She asked the boy not to kick the ball against the fence, and then went back inside her home. But Cahill went to see her neighbour and said: "If you have a problem, talk to me, not my kids."

She got "in the face" of the victim, before a scuffle ensued in which the victim was hit "with flailing arms". She suffered bruising to her face.

The victim said in a personal statement that it has made her too scared to answer the door without her partner at her side, and her four-year-old daughter wants the family to leave and live somewhere else.

She added that she has nightmares about the incident.

Cahill, of Anstice Road, Madeley, Telford, pleaded guilty to one charge of assault by beating.

Her lawyer told the court that Cahill has ADHD and learning difficulties, and now realises she should have walked away from the situation.