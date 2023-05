Police are appealing for information after a motorcycle was reported stolen in Oswestry

Officers in Oswestry say the red and white Moto Guzzi was reported stolen from Llyn Road in the town.

The bike was reportedly taken, without keys, overnight on Wednesday.

Police are asking anyone with information relating to the theft to contact the them online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 00076_I_03052023.