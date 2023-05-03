Burglars who smashed patio door and stole jewellery linked to white Mercedes

Officers say the burglary happened in Claverley between 4.50pm and 4.55pm on April 30, after offenders smashed a patio door.
PCSO Stephen Dunn-Brown, of the policing team covering Bridgnorth town and rural east, said: "We are appealing to the community in and around the area of Claverley for information following a burglary at a home in Spring Gorse, Claverley.
"The offender forced entry to the home by smashing a patio door."
PCSO Dunn-Brown said jewellery worth £200 was stolen from the address and that the offenders were seen to be driving a white Mercedes. The burglars were recorded on ring doorbell footage.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police online, quoting incident number 00392_I_30042023.
If you are not comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website crimestoppers-uk.org.
PCSO Dunn-Brown said there are some simple, inexpensive and effective things you can do to help secure your home and property.
Security tips and advice can be found on the police website westmercia.police.uk.