Burglars who smashed patio door and stole jewellery linked to white Mercedes

Officers say the burglary happened in Claverley between 4.50pm and 4.55pm on April 30, after offenders smashed a patio door.

PCSO Stephen Dunn-Brown, of the policing team covering Bridgnorth town and rural east, said: "We are appealing to the community in and around the area of Claverley for information following a burglary at a home in Spring Gorse, Claverley.

"The offender forced entry to the home by smashing a patio door."

PCSO Dunn-Brown said jewellery worth £200 was stolen from the address and that the offenders were seen to be driving a white Mercedes. The burglars were recorded on ring doorbell footage.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police online, quoting incident number 00392_I_30042023.

If you are not comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website crimestoppers-uk.org.

PCSO Dunn-Brown said there are some simple, inexpensive and effective things you can do to help secure your home and property.