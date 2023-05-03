Do you recognise this man? Photo: West Mercia Police

The video released by West Mercia Police shows a man in a woolly hat and dark jumper carrying a bottle of cola approaching a house in Wenlock Road.

The footage, from about 8pm on Saturday, April 29, shows the man appearing to try a number of different keys in the lock before walking away again.

A police statement said: "As part of ongoing enquiries into suspicious activity in Shrewsbury we’re releasing doorbell footage of a man we want to speak to.

"If you recognise the man in the image, or if you live in the area and have any CCTV or doorbell footage, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm then we’d like you to get in touch with DC Charlie Townend by dialling 101 and entering extension 770 2098, or by emailing charlotte.townend@westmercia.police.uk.