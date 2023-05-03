Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Banned: Van driver took cocaine and cannabis before driving on busy A49

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyCrimePublished:

A drugged-up van driver who had taken cocaine and cannabis has been banned from the road.

Police stopped Daniel Preece on the A49 at Dorrington
Police stopped Daniel Preece on the A49 at Dorrington

Daniel Preece, aged 43, tested positive for benzolecgonine and Delta 9 THG when he was stopped in a Vauxhall Vivaro by police on the A49 at Dorrington, near Shrewsbury, on September 26 last year.

Drug tests were carried out and Preece was found to have 78 microgrammes of benzolecgonine - a metabolite of cocaine - per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account accidental exposure, is 50mcg. He had four microgrammes of Delta 9 THG, the main psychoactive part of cannabis, in his system - above the legal limit of 2mcg.

Preece, of Ludford View, Green Acres, Ludlow, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.

He was fined £333 and banned from driving for 15 months. Magistrates also ordered him to pay £135 in prosecution costs and a £133 victim surcharge.

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Ludlow
South Shropshire
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News