Banned: Van driver took cocaine and cannabis before driving on busy A49

Police stopped Daniel Preece on the A49 at Dorrington

Daniel Preece, aged 43, tested positive for benzolecgonine and Delta 9 THG when he was stopped in a Vauxhall Vivaro by police on the A49 at Dorrington, near Shrewsbury, on September 26 last year.

Drug tests were carried out and Preece was found to have 78 microgrammes of benzolecgonine - a metabolite of cocaine - per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account accidental exposure, is 50mcg. He had four microgrammes of Delta 9 THG, the main psychoactive part of cannabis, in his system - above the legal limit of 2mcg.

Preece, of Ludford View, Green Acres, Ludlow, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.