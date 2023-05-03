Police thank public for information about suspicious male in Shrewsbury

PCSO PCSO Ivan Waddicor on patrol in Greenfields.Picture: Shrewsbury Police

Officers say they have been given CCTV footage, descriptions and photos of a "suspicious male" seen in the Greenfields and Coton Hill areas of Shrewsbury in recent weeks.

PC Carl Williamson, PCSO Angie Newson and PCSO Ivan Waddicor, of the Castlefields & Bagley Safer Neighbourhood Team sent a message to residents signed up to the force's Neighbourhood Matters alert system.

They said: "Thank you for being a member of Neighbourhood Matters, we wanted to personally thank the community of Greenfields and Coton Hill, Shrewsbury for their information and support in relation to previous ongoing issues regarding a suspicious male who had been in the area over recent weeks.

"As a result of your information by providing the police with evidence of this male's behaviour from your CCTV footage, descriptions and photos of the individual - we are pleased to say that this male has been dealt with robustly which has resulted in serving time in prison.

"We are unable to confirm or identify individual details of the suspect at this stage, however I wanted to thank the community for working with us, the police to enable us to provide the evidence to the courts."

They asked for members of the public not to hesitate to contact them with any further information or suspicious behaviour that you may witness.

You can do this by either contacting West Mercia Police on the phone by calling 101 in an non-emergency or 999 in an emergency, alternatively you can now report via the West Mercia Police website or if you don't feel comfortable providing your details you can do this anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.