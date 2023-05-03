Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Driver arrested at Telford McDonald's for getting 'sides of alcohol and no insurance' with his food

TelfordCrimePublished:

Police have arrested an alleged drink driver at a McDonald's in Telford.

Officers published this image to the Telford Cops social media account.
Officers published this image to the Telford Cops social media account.

Officers from Team C said they "identified a driver at McDonald’s who decided to get some sides of alcohol and no insurance with his food."

According to Telford Cops, who released a small amount of information at 4.37am on May 3, the driver blew 63 - the limit is 35 - and was arrested. The vehicle was also seized.

They published an image of the alleged car involved.

The full social media post read: "Officers from Team C response have identified a driver at McDonald’s who decided to get some sides of alcohol and no insurance with his food.

"Driver blew 63 and was arrested and vehicle was #mcseized #mcnicked #dontdrinkdrive".

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News