Driver arrested at Telford McDonald's for getting 'sides of alcohol and no insurance' with his food

Officers published this image to the Telford Cops social media account.

Officers from Team C said they "identified a driver at McDonald’s who decided to get some sides of alcohol and no insurance with his food."

According to Telford Cops, who released a small amount of information at 4.37am on May 3, the driver blew 63 - the limit is 35 - and was arrested. The vehicle was also seized.

They published an image of the alleged car involved.

