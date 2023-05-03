Disqualified driver who stole fuel in Telford avoids jail

Sean Lowther, aged 52, took filled up a Ford Focus with £20 worth of fuel from Trench Lock Services in Telford on February 24 this year. The car was uninsured and did not have a valid MOT.
Lowther, of Lodge Road Caravan Site, Lodge Road, Donnington, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving while disqualified, making off without payment, driving a car without a valid MOT, driving without insurance and failing to surrender to bail.
He was given a 15-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He will be electronically tagged every day for eight weeks from 5pm to 6am. He was also ordered to pay £20 compensation for the fuel he stole