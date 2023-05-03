Burglars force their way in to property near Bridgnorth before snatching jewellery

Officers say the burglary happened at a property on Bromley Lane between 6pm and 8pm on April 30.

PCSO Mandy Leek, of the policing team covering Bridgnorth town and rural east, said: "We are appealing for information following a burglary just outside of Bridgnorth .

"The offender or offenders forced entry to the home via a downstairs window.

"Jewellery was stolen from the address after a messy search."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police online, quoting incident number 0471-I-30042023.