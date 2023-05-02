Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police warning after key reported stolen from Telford back door

By Megan JonesTelfordCrimePublished:

Police are issuing warnings after a key was taken in a burglary in Telford.

Police are issuing warnings after a key was taken in a burglary in Telford
Police are issuing warnings after a key was taken in a burglary in Telford

Officers in Ketley have shared a reminder to keep doors locked after a property was reportedly entered through an unsecured door.

PCSO Merrick Liston shared the alert on Tuesday saying: "A burglary has taken place in the Ketley area of Telford.

"The victim has left the rear door open with the key in the lock, something that they always do.

"The offender has gained access to a shared garden area and possibly the property through the open rear door.

"At this stage it is unknown whether anything other than the key has been taken."

PSCO Liston reminded residents to check doors and windows were closed and locked, adding: "It doesn't taken much of an invitation for a burglar to make your home a target."

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News