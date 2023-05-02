Police warning after key reported stolen from Telford back door

Police are issuing warnings after a key was taken in a burglary in Telford

Officers in Ketley have shared a reminder to keep doors locked after a property was reportedly entered through an unsecured door.

PCSO Merrick Liston shared the alert on Tuesday saying: "A burglary has taken place in the Ketley area of Telford.

"The victim has left the rear door open with the key in the lock, something that they always do.

"The offender has gained access to a shared garden area and possibly the property through the open rear door.

"At this stage it is unknown whether anything other than the key has been taken."