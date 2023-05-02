Man in court accused of killing motorcyclist and seriously injuring passenger in Telford crash

Mick Lloyd

Sean Guthrie, aged 55, is accused of killing Michael Lloyd and seriously injuring his passenger, Dawn Lloyd, in a crash that happened on Dawley Green Way, in Telford, on August 9 last year.

Guthrie, who appeared at Telford Magistrates Court in a wheelchair, is also alleged to have had cocaine in his system while driving a Peugeot 308.

He made no plea to causing death by careless driving and causing serious injury by careless driving.

Guthrie, of Bournville House, Furnace Avenue, Lightmoor, Telford, will next appear at the same court in front of a district judge on June 13. He was remanded on unconditional bail.

An air ambulance was called to the scene of the crash

Despite numerous medics, including an air ambulance crew, attending the crash, 62-year-old Mr Lloyd - known as Mick - died at the scene, while Ms Lloyd was left fighting for her life and flown to Royal Stoke Hospital.

After Mr Lloyd died, his family said in a statement: “Dad was a much-loved husband, a proud dad, grandad, brother and friend. He certainly knew how to live life to the fullest. He was positive, charismatic, adventurous and charming.

“He had many hobbies such as fishing, camping, hiking and bike-riding to name just a few. A lover of nature, he had a passion for the outdoors. He was a natural with animals and adored his pet dogs and cat.

“Dad loved to travel. He and his lovely wife were always planning their next adventure in the camper van or on the Harley.

“There was never a dull moment around Dad. A real character who was loved by all who knew him. He always had a story to tell or a joke to make us laugh.