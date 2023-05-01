Hospital worker sacked for bogus claim that resulted in stranger's arrest

Wolverhampton New Cross Hospital.

As a result of the information given to police by former critical care support worker Joanne Kelly, an innocent man was arrested and taken to a police station for several hours on July 20, 2021 while checks were carried out.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard that the 48-year-old and been overwhelmed by the "stresses and strains" of life when she self-harmed causing bleeding through her tunic. She told colleagues that someone had barged into her and that she felt unwell. She was examined and an injury found prompting an investigation.

Kelly initially denied perverting the course of justice, but changed her plea to guilty ahead of a trial.

Prosecuting barrister Miss Sally Cairns said Kelly did not know the man who been in the part of the hospital where she claimed she was assaulted by someone.

"The defendant must have seen him and gave a description. As a result he was arrested and detained for most of the day. He was released when the police looked at all the CCTV which showed no interaction at all between him and and the defendant.

"It showed no altercation between the defendant and any member of the public where she purported the incident had taken place or any at all," Miss Cairns said.

She said Kelly, of Whitgreave Avenue, Low Hill, in Wolverhampton, was captured on film entering a toilet for five minutes and when she left there was blood on her uniform.

Defending her barrister Mr James Doyle said the actions were a "cry for help" after Kelly's mother had died in March 2020 followed by her mother-in-law. He said she had a difficult childhood and financial issues. He asked the court to take a "merciful position" and suspend the term on imprisonment.

Sentencing her Judge Michael Chambers said he had found it a difficult case to determine. He said a psychiatric report showed she had moderate depression and that her references spoke of her positive work during the Covid crisis at the hospital.

He said the victim, who had been treated at accident & emergency due to feeling sick, stated that Kelly's actions resulted in him losing out on work and that he had lost "a day of his life".

Judge Chambers said: "You have been dismissed from your employment. This has clearly crossed the custody threshold.

"I am persuaded that this is quite exceptional circumstances and given the mitigation and prospect for rehabilitation, I have in mind to give you a suspension order."