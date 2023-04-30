Man admits exposing himself at beauty spot after witness took photo

The River Wye At Glasbury

Slawek Dabek exposed himself by using disorderly behaviour which was likely to cause alarm or distress at Glasbury river beach on July 17, 2022.

He initially denied the offence but he changed his plea to guilty on the day of his trial at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old of Burton Wood, Weobley, had said he was wearing underpants and swimming shorts and did not expose himself. But witnesses said they had seen the incident, had taken a photograph of Dabek and reported the matter to the police.