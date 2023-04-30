Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man admits exposing himself at beauty spot after witness took photo

By Karen ComptonLlandrindod WellsCrimePublished:

A man who exposed himself at a Powys beauty spot has been fined.

The River Wye At Glasbury
The River Wye At Glasbury

Slawek Dabek exposed himself by using disorderly behaviour which was likely to cause alarm or distress at Glasbury river beach on July 17, 2022.

He initially denied the offence but he changed his plea to guilty on the day of his trial at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old of Burton Wood, Weobley, had said he was wearing underpants and swimming shorts and did not expose himself. But witnesses said they had seen the incident, had taken a photograph of Dabek and reported the matter to the police.

Magistrates fined him £315 and ordered him to pay £200 costs and a £126 surcharge.

Crime
News
Llandrindod Wells
Mid Wales
Local Hubs

By Karen Compton

Chief Reporter

Reporter on the Mid Wales Journal.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News