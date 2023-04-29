Drug dealer admits peddling cocaine in Shrewsbury

Kieran Pugh, aged 27, dealt Class A drugs in Shrewsbury between August 14 and October 4, 2020.

Pugh, of Dounton Close, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Judge David Hale granted Pugh unconditional bail until a future sentencing date, which has not yet been given. A pre-sentence report will be prepared by the probation service.