Drug dealer admits peddling cocaine in Shrewsbury

By Nick Humphreys

A drug dealer has admitted peddling cocaine over the course of nearly two months.

Kieran Pugh, aged 27, dealt Class A drugs in Shrewsbury between August 14 and October 4, 2020.

Pugh, of Dounton Close, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Judge David Hale granted Pugh unconditional bail until a future sentencing date, which has not yet been given. A pre-sentence report will be prepared by the probation service.

The judge told Pugh: "The fact you're being bailed shouldn't give you any sense about your outcome. Be as frank as you can with the probation service. If you're still taking drugs, tell them. If you've stopped taking drugs, tell them."

