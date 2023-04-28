Four from Shropshire admit to being part of drug ring

Mold Crown Court

Appearing before Mold Crown Court on Friday, was Paul Taylor, 40, of Wilderley, Shrewsbury, who admitted two charges of conspiring to supply heroin and cannabis.

Rebecca Brockhurst, 32, of Chaucer Road, Oswestry, admitted two charges of conspiring to supply cocaine.

Lee Hopgood, 46, of Sweeney Drive, Oswestry, and Graham Thomas, 37, of College Road, Oswestry, both admitted three charges of conspiring to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

The group were part of 11 people arrested at the end of last month by detectives from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit.

In total, nine men and two women were charged with drugs conspiracy offences following raids carried out across Merseyside, West Mercia and North Wales.

Also admitting their part in the conspiracy was Joshua Ford, 26, from Froncysyllte; Charlotte Edwards, 30, from Coed Afon, Llangollen; David Oliver, 35, from Liverpool; Stephen Chadwick, 36, from Bootle, and Adrian Julienne, 25, from Stockbridge Village, Merseyside, who admitted to various charges of supplying Class A and Class B drugs.

Marcus Finchett, 29, of Fairview, Rhostyllen, Wrexham, denied three charges of conspiring to supply cocaine and heroi, while Robert Evans, 47, from Llangollen has denied three charges of supplying heroin and cannabis.

Finchett and Evans are set to appear at Carmarthen Crown Court on Monday, October 9, for a two-week trial.