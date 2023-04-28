Notification Settings

Drink-driver over twice the limit on A49 banned and given big fine

By David StubbingsLudlowCrimePublished:

A drink-driver caught at the wheel of an Audi while over twice the legal limit has been banned and given a big fine.

A breath test by Wayne Wilmut recorded a result of over double the drink drive limit

Wayne Wilmut was caught on the A49 at Ludlow on April 2, and provided a breath sample of 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

At Telford Magistrates Courts on April 18, the 39-year-old pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He was given a 17-month driving ban, and offered the chance to take a rehabilitation course.

Wilmut, of Hengrove Avenue, Bristol, was also fined £461 and ordered to pay £135 costs and a £184 surcharge, leaving him with a total bill of £780.

