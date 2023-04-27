Boom in drive off fuel thefts at Telford garage hotspot prompts police warning

Officers say they have been increasingly receiving reports of people filling up their fuel tanks and driving off from the Shell Garage at Stirchley.

Police patrols have been upped in the area and plain clothed officers in an unmarked car are on the look out.

PCSO Phil Roberts, of the policing team covering Nedge, said: "We are increasingly receiving reports of make of without payments for fuel at the Shell Garage in Stirchley.

"The staff on site are becoming more vigilant and are reporting suspicious behaviour to ourselves.

"We have been increasing patrols in the area which include plain clothes and using an unmarked car."