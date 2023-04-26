Notification Settings

Uninsured BMW driver who had licence revoked due to disability hit with fine and points

By Nick HumphreysBridgnorthCrimePublished:

An uninsured BMW driver who had his licence revoked due to a disability has been hit with a fine and points on his license.

Worcester Magistrates Court. Picture: Google
Worcester Magistrates Court. Picture: Google

Richard Fallon, of Alveley, Bridgnorth, was caught driving a BMW 5 Series in Coningsby Street in Hereford on September 17 last year.

Fallon, aged 52, pleaded guilty at Worcester Magistrates Court to driving without insurance and driving after revocation of a driving licence on account of disability.

Magistrates fined him £421 and ordered for his driving licence to be endorsed with six penalty points. Fallon must also pay £110 in prosecution costs and a £168 victim surcharge. He must pay in full by May 17.

