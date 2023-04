Zoe Drennan, aged 24, assaulted the man in Telford on February 21 this year.

Drennan, of Wantage, Woodside, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of assault by beating.

A bench of three magistrates took Drennan's guilty plea into account, and decided the time she had already served in custody was appropriate punishment, so she walked free from court.