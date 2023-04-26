Rebel meets Chief Constable Pippa Mills. Picture: Pippa Mills.

Trainee Police Dog Rebel is in training to join the West Mercia Police's section of wet-nosed and sharp-toothed detectives, and part of that regime is bite sleeve training.

But 12-week-old Rebel went straight to the top by nipping the protected arm of Chief Constable Pippa Mills.

Trainee Police Dog Rebel. Photo: West Mercia Police Dogs.

The episode produced some mirth on social media with the police dogs account posting on Twitter: "TPD Rebel starting his bite work nice and early.

"He's not messing around either, went straight to the top!"

Chief Constable Mills didn't seem to mind though.

She said: "Some bite sleeve training and exercise for newest recruit TPD Rebel… gifted to the force and showing great promise already."

