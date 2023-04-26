Notification Settings

Trainee police dog Rebel goes straight to the top by sinking his teeth into chief constable

By David Tooley

A cute new police dog went straight to the top in his training regime - by trying to take a bite out of the Chief Constable.

Rebel meets Chief Constable Pippa Mills. Picture: Pippa Mills.
Trainee Police Dog Rebel is in training to join the West Mercia Police's section of wet-nosed and sharp-toothed detectives, and part of that regime is bite sleeve training.

But 12-week-old Rebel went straight to the top by nipping the protected arm of Chief Constable Pippa Mills.

Trainee Police Dog Rebel. Photo: West Mercia Police Dogs.

The episode produced some mirth on social media with the police dogs account posting on Twitter: "TPD Rebel starting his bite work nice and early.

"He's not messing around either, went straight to the top!"

Chief Constable Mills didn't seem to mind though.

She said: "Some bite sleeve training and exercise for newest recruit TPD Rebel… gifted to the force and showing great promise already."

By the time his teeth grow and Rebel is turned around and pointed at the criminals he could be a crime fighting force to be reckoned with.

