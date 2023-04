The lion

The damage was caused at the Grade I-listed Lion Hotel in Wyle Cop, last Thursday.

Rory Allington-Mott, aged 33, of High Street, in Newport, was due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact PC Chloe Spiers on 07773 041129 or by emailing chloe.spiers@westmercia.police.uk