Shropshire town store temporarily closed due to break-in

Picture: Co-op

The Co-op store in Bishop's Castle was closed temporarily following a break in during the early hours of the morning while the shop was closed for the night.

A spokesman for the Co-op appealed for anyone with information to tell West Mercia Police, which is investigating.

The spokesman said: “There was an incident in the early hours of Monday, April 24 where there was a break-in at our Bishop’s Castle store.

"We appeal for anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward to police, who are investigating.