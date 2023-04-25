Notification Settings

Shropshire town store temporarily closed due to break-in

By David Tooley

A national retailer has confirmed that one of its south Shropshire stores was closed for part of Monday following a break-in.

Picture: Co-op

The Co-op store in Bishop's Castle was closed temporarily following a break in during the early hours of the morning while the shop was closed for the night.

A spokesman for the Co-op appealed for anyone with information to tell West Mercia Police, which is investigating.

The spokesman said: “There was an incident in the early hours of Monday, April 24 where there was a break-in at our Bishop’s Castle store.

"We appeal for anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward to police, who are investigating.

"The store re-opened later the same day to serve the community.”

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

