Man denies manslaughter of nightclub boss in A5 crash

Published:

An Oswestry man has admitted killing a 49-year-old Shrewsbury nightclub boss by dangerous driving but has denied manslaughter.

The crash happened at the A5 near Chirk
Appearing at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday, Damien Roberts, aged 27, of College Road, entered a not guilty plea to the manslaughter of Robert James Mills in a crash on the A5 at Chirk on December 2 last year.

Mr Mills died when his Nissan Juke was in a collision with Roberts' Nissan Qashqai shortly before 7pm. Mr Mills died at at the scene.

The 49-year-old was a manager at Fever and Boutique in Hills Lane, Shrewsbury.

Denying manslaughter, Roberts admitted causing the death of Mr Mills by dangerous driving, a charge that was not accepted by prosecutor Kevin Hegarty KC.

Mr Justice Andrew Baker said a trial date was already arranged for June 26 and is expected to last five days, but he arranged a further mentioning hearing for Thursday, May 25.

Roberts who appeared in person on Tuesday, has been remanded to HMP Hewell until his next court appearance.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

