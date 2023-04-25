The crash happened at the A5 near Chirk

Appearing at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday, Damien Roberts, aged 27, of College Road, entered a not guilty plea to the manslaughter of Robert James Mills in a crash on the A5 at Chirk on December 2 last year.

Mr Mills died when his Nissan Juke was in a collision with Roberts' Nissan Qashqai shortly before 7pm. Mr Mills died at at the scene.

The 49-year-old was a manager at Fever and Boutique in Hills Lane, Shrewsbury.

Denying manslaughter, Roberts admitted causing the death of Mr Mills by dangerous driving, a charge that was not accepted by prosecutor Kevin Hegarty KC.

Mr Justice Andrew Baker said a trial date was already arranged for June 26 and is expected to last five days, but he arranged a further mentioning hearing for Thursday, May 25.