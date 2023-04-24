Notification Settings

Police dashcam call over people 'racing' horses and carts on A53 in Shropshire

By David TooleyMarket DraytonCrimePublished: Last Updated: Comments

Police say they have received numerous reports about people 'racing' horses and carts on the A53 near Market Drayton.

Officers say there is no specific legislation to prevent anyone using a horse and cart on the A53 between the Tern Hill and Hodnet roundabouts, they want any dashcam footage of driving offences.

Pc Iain McIntosh, of Market Drayton police, said: "Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team have received numerous reports from concerned residents and motorists in recent weeks reporting horse and carts racing up and down the A53 between the Tern Hill and Hodnet roundabouts.

"Whilst there is no specific legislation to prevent anyone using a horse and cart on this section of road, there have been a number of complaints regarding the manner of driving of the accompanying vehicles."

Officers say examples include blocking the road to prevent other road users overtaking and inconsiderate or careless driving. Members of the public have raised concerns that this may result in an injury or collision.

"If anyone travelling on this stretch of road has dash-cam footage of incidents such as this or any of the below listed traffic offences the footage can be submitted via the Operation SNAP portal for police to follow up on westmercia.police.uk/operationsnap

Other examples of driving offences officers want dashcam footage of include:

  • Speeding

  • Dangerous or careless driving/cycling

  • Dangerous driving around other road users, such as horse riders and cyclists ('close passing').

  • Overtaking on solid white lines.

  • Using a mobile phone while driving.

  • Failing to comply with traffic signs / signals.

  • Infringing local traffic regulations such as 'No Entry' or 'No Vehicle' restrictions.

  • Using a vehicle in a dangerous condition

  • Misrepresented vehicle registrations.

