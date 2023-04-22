Police appeal after two burglaries

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them

Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Jamie Robinson said that both incidents had taken place in the past few days.

One, at a home on Eckford Park, took place between 7.30pm on Thursday, April 20, and 8am on Friday, April 21.

PCSO Robinson said: "The offender or offenders entered the property through a rear gate and rear door."

A second incident took place at a home on Roden Grove between 2am and 2.40am on Friday, April 21.

PCSO Robinson said: "The offender or offenders attempted forced entry to the home by smashing the rear patio doors with a concrete slab."

People are being asked to check any CCTV or doorbell footage they may have.

Anyone with information about the Eckford Park incident is asked to contact police online, quoting incident number 00070_I_21042023.

Information on the Roden Grove incident can be submitted using the number 00041_I_21042023.