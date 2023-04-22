Husband jailed after lying to police that his innocent wife had stabbed him

Marcin Stawecki admitted telling lies, causing his wife to be held in custody on Christmas Day. Photo: North Wales Police

When police had visited their home in Cunningham Avenue, Wrexham, Marcin Stawecki, 39, had marks on his chest which were bleeding. But these had been self-inflicted for “revenge” because he said his wife had slapped him during a row, Mold Crown Court was told on Friday.

Stawecki, a fork lift driver, pleaded guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice after making the call to police at 12.45am on Christmas Day, and was jailed for 20 weeks by Judge Rhys Rowlands.

His wife, charged with causing actual bodily harm because of what he’d claimed, had been freed on bail on Boxing Day but it wasn’t until early January when her husband returned from a pre-arranged trip to Poland with their two children that he confessed.

Stawecki then admitted to police: “It did not happen, I did it to myself.” He’d told her: “I’ll stitch you up.” The judge was told that Mrs Stawecki had refused to make a statement to police.

Barrister John Wyn Williams, defending, said: “His wife has forgiven him. The family unit seems to be back together.”