Electric bikes stolen in Ludlow business break-in

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward

Ludlow Police said that the incident had taken place at a unit on Temeside in Ludlow.

Police Community Support Officer Beth Francis, from the Ludlow Safer Neighbourhood Team, said that the theft had taken place at 3am on Wednesday, April 19.

She said they were appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

She said the thieves had got into the business unit through a window and also damaged a roller shutter.

They stole two E-bikes from within – both were Fantic XEF 1.8 sport bikes, one white and one green.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online, quoting incident number 00097_I_19042023.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.