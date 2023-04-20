Warning over 50 second thefts after vehicles targeted by criminals

Police said there had been a number of incidents

The Lawley and Overdale Safter Neighbourhood team has issued a warning after saying there had been "a number of thefts" in recent weeks.

They said that Volkswagen, Seat, and Skoda vehicles made between 2017 and 2020 had been targeted.

A spokesman has urged people to take precautions to prevent their own being broken into.

He said: "There have recently been a number of thefts from motor vehicles in and around the Lawley area. Vehicles targeted are Volkswagen, Seat, and Skoda vehicles between 2017 and 2020 model year.

"Offenders are smashing the passenger window then taking the infotainment system from the dash and glovebox. The total time taken to commit this offence is around 50 seconds.

"We would ask that you take extra precautions with the security of your vehicle. Please make sure that the alarm is on when locking the car. If possible, park with the passenger-side close to a wall thereby making it difficult for the offenders to gain access. If your glovebox has a lock, please use it and lock it every time you park your vehicle."