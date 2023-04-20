Teenager arrested in connection with right-wing terrorism offences

The teen was detained in the Dyfed area of Wales

The 17-year-old boy was held by detectives from the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit in the Dyfed area of Wales on Wednesday morning, West Midlands Police confirmed.

He was arrested on suspicion of distribution of terrorist-related material, contrary to section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006, and inciting racial hatred, under the Public Order Act 1986.