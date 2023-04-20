Notification Settings

Police appeal to identify man after burglary at Ellesmere hairdressing salon

By Megan Howe

Police are appealing for information about a burglary at an Ellesmere hairdressers which took place in December last year.

Police want to know who this is. Photo: West Mercia Police.
West Mercia Police issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to identify as part of their investigation into a burglary at Ceri’s hairdressers in Cross Street

The burglary happened at around 3.30am on Friday, December 30. The window of the salon was smashed, and a man entered and took thousands of pounds worth of hairstyling gift sets.

Pc Amy Furey said: “An investigation was immediately launched following the burglary.

"A previous potential suspect has now been eliminated from our enquiries, so I am now circulating the CCTV images to try and identify this man in connection with this investigation.

"If you know who he is, please contact me on 07557 033230 or email: amy.furey@westmercia.pnn.police.uk."

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

