Police appeal to identify man after burglary at Ellesmere hairdressing salon

Police want to know who this is. Photo: West Mercia Police.

West Mercia Police issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to identify as part of their investigation into a burglary at Ceri’s hairdressers in Cross Street

The burglary happened at around 3.30am on Friday, December 30. The window of the salon was smashed, and a man entered and took thousands of pounds worth of hairstyling gift sets.

Pc Amy Furey said: “An investigation was immediately launched following the burglary.

"A previous potential suspect has now been eliminated from our enquiries, so I am now circulating the CCTV images to try and identify this man in connection with this investigation.

"If you know who he is, please contact me on 07557 033230 or email: amy.furey@westmercia.pnn.police.uk."

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.