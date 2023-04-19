Pair given suspended sentences for supply of drugs

Both men were sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court

West Mercia Police said that Callum Fraser, 22 from Walford Court, Leintwardine, and Sydney Ayres, 21, from Belle Vue Terrace, Ludlow, admitted charges of possession with intent to supply both cannabis and cocaine.

The pair were sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court earlier this month.

Police said the men were initially arrested when the car they were travelling in was seen "driving erratically in Ludlow town centre".

The force said that when the car was stopped the officers "noted a strong smell of cannabis" and as a result a search of the vehicle and occupants was carried out, with "a large amount of drugs and cash" discovered.

Fraser was given a 13-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and was ordered to take part in a 15-day rehabilitation activity course, as well as carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay costs of £250.

Ayres was given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, and was ordered to take part in a 30-day rehabilitation activity course, given a nightly curfew for three months of 7.30pm to 6am and ordered to pay costs of £250.

Pc Steve Grant said: “Drug dealers take advantage of vulnerable people and ruin lives, and we are determined to protect our communities. These sentences show we will prosecute anyone involved in drugs supply and at any level.

“We urge anyone with any concerns about drug crime to please get in touch as working alongside our communities is vital to tackling drug crime.”