Man arrested following recovery of stolen van

Police officers from Ludlow and Shrewsbury came together to arrest a man and recover a stolen van in the early hours of Wednesday.
They say one male, wanted on warrant, was also arrested on suspicion of diesel thefts.
Ludlow, team B helping out @ShrewsburyCops with a recovered stolen vehicle & arrest of a male wanted on warrant & also diesel thefts . @LudlowCops @K999Cops OT88 pic.twitter.com/MvlTg56qxb— OPU Shropshire (@OPUShropshire) April 19, 2023
Officers shared the picture of the white Citroën Berlingo on social media.