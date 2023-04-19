Notification Settings

Man arrested following recovery of stolen van

By Megan JonesShrewsburyCrimePublished:

A stolen vehicle has been recovered after a man was arrested in the early hours.

Police shared the recovery on social media. Photo: OPU Shropshire
Police officers from Ludlow and Shrewsbury came together to arrest a man and recover a stolen van in the early hours of Wednesday.

They say one male, wanted on warrant, was also arrested on suspicion of diesel thefts.

Officers shared the picture of the white Citroën Berlingo on social media.

