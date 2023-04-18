West Mercia Police warns of con artists targetting hopeful investors

Police are warning of an investment scam that targets victims through an internet search

West Mercia Police has warned residents about an online scam that sees hopeful investors lose thousands of their hard-earned pounds.

In the scenario, police say victims are targeted through advertisements that are found by searching online for investment opportunities.

After clicking on an advert, which usually appears at the top of search lists, the victims are contacted by a 'stockbroker'.

Police say victims believe they are making trades, but their money is being siphoned off to offshore accounts.

The stockbroker will encourage them to invest more money, but when they decide to stop trading, they are contacted by someone claiming to be from a recovery firm.

Police say the victim is then told they can recoup the initial investment for a small fee, usually in the thousands.

Officers are encouraging residents to always check websites are genuine, by visiting getsafeonline.org/checkawebsite.