Police tackle parents over damage caused by parking near Telford school

Illegal parking around the school grounds has worn away the grass verge. Photo: Telford Cops

Those doing the school run faced police and council traffic enforcement officer on Tuesday, as a partnered patrol sought to stop illegal parking outside Madeley Academy in Telford.

Police officers are advising drivers not to stop or pick up children at the school junction or on double yellow lines, and to use public car parks if suitable parking isn't available.

After the patrol, the police called the venture "successful".

A spokesperson said: "No tickets, but words of advice and warnings to drivers around parking on the grass verges and advised that tickets may be given in future under section 131 Highway Act 1980."

Under the legislation, people can face penalties for damaging highways, which includes removing soil or turf from any part of a highway.