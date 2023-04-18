Police in tax reminder after 'off-the-road' car seized from public street

The vehicle was seized from a street in St Georges, Telford on Tuesday afternoon

Officers in Telford took to social media on Tuesday to remind drivers of SORN rules, after a car was seized in St Georges.

The vehicle was removed from a public street after it had been declared 'off the road'.

The car was taken by police on Tuesday afternoon.

A SORN (Statutory Off Road Notification) can be made if a vehicle is not kept or used on a public road, for example if it’s in a garage, on a drive or on private land.