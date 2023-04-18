Notification Settings

Man, 51, charged after woman suffers stab wounds

By Megan Jones

A 51-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent following an incident in Wrexham.

Sureshkumar Thurairjah, of Y Wern, Wrexham, was arrested by officers following reports of an altercation at the address shortly before 10pm on Wednesday, April 12.

The female victim, who sustained several stab wounds during the incident, was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

An investigation led by CID was launched, resulting in Section 18 wounding charges being brought against the suspect.

Thurairjah was remanded in police custody and appeared on Saturday, April 15 at Mold Magistrates Court.

He was then remanded in custody, and is due to next appear in court on May, 19.

Detective Inspector Dean Jones with North Wales Police said: “This was an isolated incident, and we are not looking to arrest any further suspects in connection with it.

“I would like to reassure the public that there is no ongoing threat to the wider community in relation to this investigation.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone with information that could assist in our investigation to make contact with us via the North Wales Police website, or by calling 101, using reference number A053287.”

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

