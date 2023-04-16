Shrewsbury driver who had taken cocaine faces year-long road ban

Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

Kaylea Palin, aged 36, was caught behind the wheel of an Audi A2 in Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, on December 21 last year.

A test found she had benzolecgonine - a breakdown product of cocaine - in her system. She had 394 microgrammes of the substance per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into consideration the possibility of accidental exposure, is 50mcg.

Palin, of Lowfield, Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.