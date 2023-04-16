Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury driver who had taken cocaine faces year-long road ban

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyCrimePublished:

A drugged-up driver who had taken cocaine has been banned from the road.

Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google
Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

Kaylea Palin, aged 36, was caught behind the wheel of an Audi A2 in Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, on December 21 last year.

A test found she had benzolecgonine - a breakdown product of cocaine - in her system. She had 394 microgrammes of the substance per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into consideration the possibility of accidental exposure, is 50mcg.

Palin, of Lowfield, Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.

She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 12 months. Palin was also ordered to pay £183 in other court costs.

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News