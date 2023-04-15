Notification Settings

Police step up patrols after man committing lewd act tried to touch teenage boy in public toilets

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man carrying out a lewd act tried to touch a teenage boy.

The incident happened at around 11.25am on Friday in the men’s toilets at the Four Winds toilet block on Brintons Park in Sutton Road, Kidderminster.

The victim, a teenage boy, has gone to use the toilets when a man tried to touch him before he pushed the man away and ran off.

The man is described as a white man, 6ft, big build with large belly, wearing a dark green raincoat possibly with a hood and blue jeans.

Police will carry out extra patrols in the area over the next few days.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We are interested in hearing from anyone who lives local to the park who has any doorbell footage and anyone who was in the Brintons Park or who used the toilets around 11am and 12pm who may have seen anything unusual.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact DS Tennant or DS Dee on 101 extension 7733164/7732003 or email craig.tennant@westmercia.police.uk."

Detective Inspector Colin Berry said: “We understand reports of this nature are likely to cause concern for the local community and local officers will be carrying out visible patrols in the area over the coming days. They can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.”

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.

