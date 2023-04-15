Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Arrest made after herd of cows stolen from farm found 120 miles away

CrimePublished:

A man has been arrested by police probing the theft of a herd of cattle worth £20,000 from a farm.

The 14 cows have been found after vanishing last December from their shed in Llannerchymedd, Anglesey, officers swooping on two farms near Stoke-on-Trent – almost 120 miles away.

A drone unit, rural crime team and the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service attended and a stolen tractor was also recovered. A man was arrested in connection with the theft of the cattle and the tractor, and later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Pete Evans, of the the North Wales rural team, said: “With the assistance of our drone unit and colleagues from Stoke, Cheshire and the collaboration of the Rural Payments and British Cattle Movement Service, we were able to identify and seize all the suspected stolen cattle. Whilst at the location we also recovered a John Deere tractor stolen from Staffordshire last year.”

Crime
News
Farming

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News