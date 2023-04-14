Man arrested after drunken assault on police officers outside Shrewsbury takeaway

The "violent" incident happened in Castle Street, Shrewsbury, at around 6.15pm on Thursday.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "Officers had initially been called to reports of an intoxicated man in a local takeaway that was threatening staff and damaging property. Two officers located the man and were then assaulted. Thankfully no one suffered serious injuries in the incident.

"A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage, public order offences and for assaulting an emergency worker."

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

"We’re keen to speak to anyone that was in the area at the time and may have seen the incident, or even captured it on their mobile phone.

"If you think you can help our investigation contact Pc Kate Phillips on 07977 957788 or on email katie.phillips@westmercia.police.uk."