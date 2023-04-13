Drug taskforce is making "real progress" says PCC

PCC John Campion

The Combatting Drugs Partnership was set up in August 2022 and is led by PCC John Campion to tackle the impact drugs have on local communities.

Last week Mr Campion brought together partners from across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, and Herefordshire and Worcestershire to progress work to implement the Government’s 10-year ‘From Harm to Hope’ drug strategy.

He said this key partnership work, was making "real progress" in clamping down on county lines and criminal gangs across West Mercia, leading to numerous arrests and seizures.

The partnership also has a focus on educating people about drug use and intervening with support when substance misuse happens.

This "holistic approach" has seen an increase in the number of people in treatment, attending services to get the specialist help they need to cope and recover.

John Campion, said: “I hear regularly from residents about their concerns in relation to drugs and the crime associated with its use.

"I am listening and will continue to work in partnership with important stakeholders across West Mercia to get to the root of the issue.