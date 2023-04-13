Notification Settings

Cheetos 'laced with drugs' being sold to children on the streets

By Daniel Walton

Police have arrested a man after reports of Cheetos laced with drugs were sold to children.

Officers also claim knives have been sold to children as well as drug-laced Cheetos
The laced snack was reportedly sold to children in Wolverhampton, with police in the city saying they acted on intelligence suggesting packets of Cheetos had been spiked.

A bag of suspected drugs
One person has been arrested in connection with the incident as well as on suspicion of selling bladed articles.

On Twitter, West Midlands Police said: "This afternoon we arrested a male on suspicion of selling knives and snacks laced with drugs to minors. Identified through some niche and thorough police work."

Images posted to the police Twitter show the laced bag of crisps and the drugs that were seized in the arrest.

West Midlands Police have been approached for comment.

Crime
News
Black Country
Local Hubs
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

