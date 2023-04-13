Cheetos 'laced with drugs' being sold to children on the streets

Officers also claim knives have been sold to children as well as drug-laced Cheetos

The laced snack was reportedly sold to children in Wolverhampton, with police in the city saying they acted on intelligence suggesting packets of Cheetos had been spiked.

A bag of suspected drugs

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident as well as on suspicion of selling bladed articles.

On Twitter, West Midlands Police said: "This afternoon we arrested a male on suspicion of selling knives and snacks laced with drugs to minors. Identified through some niche and thorough police work."

Images posted to the police Twitter show the laced bag of crisps and the drugs that were seized in the arrest.

West Midlands Police have been approached for comment.