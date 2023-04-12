Notification Settings

Telford thief who assaulted man and stole steaks ordered to pay £275

By Nick HumphreysDonningtonCrimePublished:

A thief who stole steaks from a convenience store and assaulted a man has been ordered to pay £275.

Barry Gilbert, aged 39, stole various items from the Co-op shop in Wrekin Drive, Donnington last Tuesday, April 4.

Then, three days later, he returned to the store to steal £25 worth of steaks. He also assaulted a man.

Gilbert, of Wrekin Drive, Donnington, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of assault by beating and two counts of theft from a shop.

Magistrates fined Gilbert £200 for the assault and ordered him to pay £50 compensation to the victim. He was also ordered to pay back £25 for the meat he stole. No order for court costs was made against Gilbert.

