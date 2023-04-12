Telford thief who assaulted man and stole steaks ordered to pay £275

Barry Gilbert, aged 39, stole various items from the Co-op shop in Wrekin Drive, Donnington last Tuesday, April 4.

Then, three days later, he returned to the store to steal £25 worth of steaks. He also assaulted a man.

Gilbert, of Wrekin Drive, Donnington, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of assault by beating and two counts of theft from a shop.