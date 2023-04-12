Notification Settings

Drink driver gets lengthy ban after being caught in Bridgnorth

By David StubbingsBridgnorthCrimePublished:

A woman caught drink driving has been banned from the road.

Charlotte Doe admitted drink driving when she appeared in court on Tuesday
Charlotte Doe was caught on the B4363 at Bridgnorth on October 4 last year while driving a Ford Focus. A blood rest revealed she had 110 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, 30 milligrammes above the legal limit of 80.

At Worcester Justice Centre on Tuesday, the 32-year-old admitted drink driving.

Doe, from Broomy Close in Stourport-on-Severn, was given a 16-month driving ban, which can be reduced if she completes a drink drink rehabilitation course.

She was also fined £300 and ordered to pay £135 costs and a £120 surcharge.

