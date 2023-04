Joseph Freeman, aged 53, took an £8.80 bottle of Campo Viejo red wine from Tesco Extra in Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury last Sunday, April 9.

Freeman, of Oakdale Avenue, Harrogate, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of theft.

He was ordered by a bench of three magistrates to pay the £8.80 back to the supermarket in compensation and given a 12-month conditional discharge. No order for court costs was made against Freeman.