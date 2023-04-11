Van driver found guilty of driving without due care on B-road near Newport

The B5062 at Tibberton. Photo: Google.

At an earlier court hearing, Paul Edwards, aged 44, had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

It related to an incident involving a Vauxhall Vivaro van on the B5062 at Tibberton, near Newport, on July 21 last year.

However, Worcester magistrates found Edwards, of Greenacres Way, Newport, guilty in his absence.

Edwards will next appear at Worcester Magistrates Court on June 14 to be sentenced.