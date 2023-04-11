Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Van driver found guilty of driving without due care on B-road near Newport

By Nick HumphreysNewportCrimePublished:

A van driver has been found guilty of driving without due care and attention on a B-road where there have previously been serious crashes.

The B5062 at Tibberton. Photo: Google.
The B5062 at Tibberton. Photo: Google.

At an earlier court hearing, Paul Edwards, aged 44, had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

It related to an incident involving a Vauxhall Vivaro van on the B5062 at Tibberton, near Newport, on July 21 last year.

However, Worcester magistrates found Edwards, of Greenacres Way, Newport, guilty in his absence.

Edwards will next appear at Worcester Magistrates Court on June 14 to be sentenced.

The B5062 has been the scene of a number of serious crashes. Two cars and a motorbike collided in November last year, and a woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash in August 2018.

Crime
News
Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News