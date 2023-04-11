Notification Settings

Two suspected shoplifters stopped in Shrewsbury town centre thanks to CCTV intel

ShrewsburyCrimePublished: Comments

Two suspected thieves were stopped in Shrewsbury town centre and stolen property returned to a shop thanks to teamwork between police and the town's Shopwatch scheme.

Shrewsbury police hailed "multi-partner working" after officers acted on intelligence from CCTV cameras in the town centre regarding two "suspicious females" on Tuesday.

Less than two minutes after getting the call over Shopwatch radio, officers detained two people and recovered stolen property.

It was returned to the store it had been taken from soon after.

