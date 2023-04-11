Two suspected shoplifters stopped in Shrewsbury town centre thanks to CCTV intel

Shrewsbury police hailed "multi-partner working" after officers acted on intelligence from CCTV cameras in the town centre regarding two "suspicious females" on Tuesday.
Less than two minutes after getting the call over Shopwatch radio, officers detained two people and recovered stolen property.
It was returned to the store it had been taken from soon after.
Great example of multi partner working today. Observations given out by #Shrewsbury CCTV over @ShrewsburyBID Shopwatch radio for 2 sus females in Town Centre. Less than 2 minutes later 2 suspects detained by PS Lansdale, stolen property recovered and returned to store. #Police— Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) April 11, 2023