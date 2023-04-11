Police say they have spoken to a 'known shoplifter' in Oswestry. Photo: Oswestry Police

The action follows the jailing of another shoplifter who is starting an eight-month sentence following a spate of incidents in the town.

Sergeant Tim Lever, of the police in north Shropshire, said foot patrols have been carried out in Oswestry town centre and the surrounding area this morning (Tuesday) with PC Karl Bryant.

He said: "We spoke with a few shop managers and updated them that another shoplifter has been sent to prison to start an eight-month sentence.

"We’ll be preparing a CBO (new version of ASBO) to prevent further offending upon his release."

He added: "We spoke with another known shoplifter and warned him off committing further offences."

They also searched two youths who were "acting suspiciously in and around the area of Boots."

Sgt Lever added; "No stolen goods were found but I did seize a vape from one of them and will be referring them to other departments for further intervention.

"We attended an address which we believe is being used by criminals and spoke with the occupant about action that we are preparing if he continues to allow them entry."

Last week a drug user who went on a shoplifting spree and burgled two independent businesses in the town was sent to jail for eight months.

Carl Doidge, aged 37, of Albert Mews, Oswestry, pleaded guilty to two counts of non-domestic burglary and 16 counts of shoplifting, all carried out between December 2022 and March 2023.

One of the businesses, the Casuals menswear shop, in Salop Road, was forced to close for good and shut its doors on February 1. It had been burgled on December 8 and again on February 8, after the shop had shut for the last time.